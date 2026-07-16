DELAWARE- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is urging both motorcyclists and drivers to stay alert. This comes after the death of one motorcyclist and the serious injury of another two within a 24-hour-window.
Deputy director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Jeffrey Horvath, stresses the importance of staying vigilant whether you are on two wheels or four, "Drivers need to look twice for motorcycles, and riders need to stay visible, ride defensively, and always follow the rules of the road. Looking out for one another can save lives."
Motorcycle riders are already at a physical disadvantage as they are far smaller and fragile than cars on the road according to OHS, who released the following advice for riders:
- Stay alert to changing road conditions and surrounding traffic.
- Wear proper protective gear, including a DOT-compliant helmet and appropriate riding apparel.
- Increase your visibility by using headlights, wearing bright or reflective clothing, and positioning yourself where drivers can see you.
- Obey posted speed limits and ride within your skill level.
- Watch for roadway hazards such as uneven pavement, gravel, debris, wet roads, and potholes.
- Ride defensively and be prepared for distracted or inattentive drivers.
OHS states, those behind the wheel also play a role in preventing crashes, it advises:
- Look twice for motorcycles before changing lanes, merging, or making turns.
- Check mirrors and blind spots carefully, as motorcycles can be harder to see than larger vehicles.
- Allow extra following distance to provide riders with adequate space to maneuver and stop safely.
- Give motorcycles the full width of a lane and avoid sharing a lane with a rider.
- Never drive while impaired by alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications, or other drugs.
- Be patient and attentive. Because motorcycles are smaller and can be difficult to judge in terms of speed and distance, taking an extra moment to look carefully can save a life.
To learn more about motorcycle and car safety, check out, Arrive Alive Delaware or you can visit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.