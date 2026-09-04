SALISBURY, Md.- Eighteen dogs have been recovered from a Salisbury property after animal control officers found what officials described as unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, with efforts continuing to locate four additional dogs.
The Humane Society of Wicomico County said the dogs were removed as part of an animal welfare investigation involving a property in the 300 block of West Naylor Mill Road.
The investigation began after Animal Control of Wicomico County received a complaint on Aug. 29 about the welfare and living conditions of numerous dogs at the property.
On Sept. 1, Wicomico County Animal Control officers went to the property at about 11:50 a.m. and found two people inside a shed with two adult dogs. As the investigation continued, officers found several other dogs running loose on the property.
Officers also entered the home, where they found additional dogs and observed unsanitary conditions. The dogs were described as being in poor physical condition.
Officers say they seized a total of 17 dogs from the property on Sept. 1. Another dog was trapped and recovered the following day, bringing the total to 18.
Most of the dogs are Springer Spaniel mixes, including puppies and adult dogs.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, Wicomico County Code Enforcement and Salisbury Animal Control assisted with the investigation and removal of the dogs.
According to The Humane Society of Wicomico County, the 18 recovered dogs are now receiving veterinary examinations, treatment, proper nutrition and ongoing care. They will be available for adoption after they are medically cleared and determined to be ready for placement.
Four dogs remain at large, and efforts are continuing to safely locate and recover them.
The Humane Society is asking people not to call the shelter to ask about the dogs or request to meet them while the animals are being evaluated and treated.
The organization says it is also seeking monetary donations to help cover food, veterinary care, medications and other resources needed for the dogs' continued care.
People interested in adopting one of the recovered dogs will be able to find information on the Humane Society of Wicomico County's website once the animals are medically cleared and ready for adoption.
The investigation into the conditions at the property and circumstances surrounding the dogs remains ongoing.