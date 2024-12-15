OCEAN CITY, Md. — Comic books, the Batmobile, Darth Vader, and more brought thousands of fans to the Ocean City Convention Center this weekend for the 7th Annual Ocean City Comic-Con.
Among the attendees were Wario and Waluigi, who made the drive all the way from Connecticut to join the festivities. “The best thing about it has got to be the variety,” said Waluigi. “It’s covering comics, Marvel, DC, anime. The cosplays here are amazing, and everyone’s friendly. We’ve taken a bunch of pictures. It’s been fun.”
With over 300 booths and an estimated 10,000 attendees, the event continues to grow in popularity. Comic-Con coordinator James Dufendach expressed excitement about the turnout. “Yesterday was great. We were packed. People had a great time. We have a full hall of vendors, and the screenings and panels are all super well attended,” he said.
Attendees were treated to a wide range of activities, including Jedi lightsaber training, film screenings, and competitive video gaming with prizes. Graphic novelist Dennis Robinson, who writes about the world’s first-ever werewolf, was thrilled to finally participate in the event. “Every vendor that I’ve met at shows is like, ‘You’ve got to do Ocean City.’ So this is my first time here at Ocean City Comic-Con. It’s fantastic,” Robinson shared.
Although Sunday marked the final day of this year’s Comic-Con, Dufendach confirmed that plans are already underway for the event to return at the same time next year.