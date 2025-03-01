MILTON, Del. - The results of the 2025 Milton Municipal Election are in, with incumbent John Collier securing another three-year term as the town’s mayor. Collier defeated Vice Mayor Lee Revis-Plank by a vote of 398 to 222.
For the two open Town Council seats, incumbent Tom Arkinson and Robert Gray won the election. Arkinson received 428 votes, while Gray led with 476 votes. Both Arkinson and Gray will serve three-year terms on the council.
The candidates and their supporters gathered around the steps of Town Hall to listen to the town crier read the results.
Mayor Collier will hold on to his seat for another term and says he's ready to get back to work.
"There's a lot of things that we're in the middle of that need to be completed and new ideas are coming every day, and I'd like to continue the work," said Collier.
Councilman Tom Arkinson expressed his gratitude for those who voted for him.
"I absolutely will give them 100 percent, and I hope that I make their vote count."
Newly elected to Town Council, Robert Gray, says he's up for the challenge.
"There's a lot of stuff that we need to work on and I'm ready to hit the bricks running as soon as we get sworn in," said Gray.
Collier, Arkinson and Gray will be sworn in at the Town Council meeting on Monday, April 7.