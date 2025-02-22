SALISBURY, Md. – Runners, walkers and families are invited to the 20th annual Tim Kennard River Run, set for Sunday, March 2. The event features a 10-mile race, a 5K run/walk and a 5K noncompetitive "DOG" walk, all starting and finishing at Salisbury Bible Fellowship.
The event honors Tim Kennard, who passed away from kidney cancer in 2004 at age 48. Over the past two decades, the race has become a community tradition, raising thousands of dollars for local charities. Proceeds benefit TEAM 360, which helps people of different abilities participate in athletic events, the Coalition of Caring animal fund, and the Eastern Shore Running Club scholarship fund.
"It is heartwarming to know that the community has made this an annual tradition for the past two decades," said race director Harlan Eagle. "It's exciting to reach this milestone, and we've been able to give thousands of dollars back to the community over the years."
Race Details and Awards
Events begin at 8:30 a.m. on race day. Cash awards will be given to the top three overall male and female finishers in both the 10-mile and competitive 5K races, as well as to the top master (40-59) and grand master (60+) in each event. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, all 10-mile and 5K finishers will receive a Tim Kennard River Run blanket.
Registration is $65 for the 10-mile run and $35 for the 5K events, with race-day fees increasing to $70 and $40, respectively. Registration is open online and race-day sign-ups will be available until 8 a.m.
Rob’s Run for Kids – March 1
The eighth annual Rob’s Run for Kids will take place Saturday, March 1, at Evolution Craft Brewing Co. Public House. The event, held in memory of Rob Schultheis, offers distances for children ages 2-10 and begins at 2 p.m. Registration is a donation to the Robert Schultheis Memorial Scholarship at Salisbury University.
"Not only does the Tim Kennard River Run offer a flat and fast course, we are excited to show off this year's shirts and for everyone to experience the post-race party," said Race Director Linda Mills. "It'll be another great event."