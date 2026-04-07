MARYLAND- Maryland’s six casinos reported a combined $168,088,833 in revenue from slot machines and table games in March 2026, marking a 2.3 percent, or $4,016,799, drop compared to the same month last year.
Data released from the state shows gaming contributions totaled $72,359,944 in March, down $2.2 million, or 2.9 percent, from March 2025. Of that total, $52,185,387 went to the Education Trust Fund, also reflecting a 2.9 percent decrease compared to last year.
According to the state, from July 2025 to March 2026, total revenue was $1.43 billion, 2.2 percent less than the previous year. State contributions were $615.5 million, down 1.6 percent.
Casino revenue in Maryland supports several programs beyond education funding, including local communities where casinos operate, the state’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.
Among the state’s casinos, MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County posted the only increase in March. The casino reported $72,110,161 in revenue, up 2.4 percent from March 2025.
Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County recorded $7,739,255, down 2.1 percent.
Maryland’s six privately owned casinos include MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino Perryville, and Rocky Gap Casino Resort.