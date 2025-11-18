DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Transportation is launching its 5th annual Name That Plow Contest, calling on elementary school students in grades K-5 to create fun and creative names for the state’s snowplows.
Over the past four years, Delaware students have chosen names such as Ice Ice Bladey, Melton John and Darth Blader, and DelDOT leaders say they are eager to see this year’s submissions.
“Our snowplow crews work hard in difficult conditions to clear our roads and make them safe for travel,” said Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings. “The Name That Plow contest gives students a fun way to learn about our winter operations and see their creativity in action.”
The agency says it uses more than 300 snow removal trucks and cares for nearly 14,000 lane miles statewide.
According to DelDOT, three winning names — one from each county — will be selected, and each winner will receive a snowplow visit at their school. Entries may be submitted individually or as a class, and all submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2025.