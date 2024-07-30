LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly scooter crash that occurred in Lewes on July 29.
At about 4:42 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Clay Road, approaching Marsh Road. Simultaneously, a Wolf Brand scooter was heading eastbound on Clay Road towards Marsh Road. According to police, preliminary investigations revealed that the Honda was making a left turn onto Marsh Road, entering the scooter’s path. As a result, the scooter collided with the rear passenger side of the Honda, ejecting the scooter's driver.
Police said the driver of the scooter, a 77-year-old man from Lewes, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification. The 19-year-old woman from Cheswold, who was driving the Honda, was not injured.
The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267.