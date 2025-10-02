GEORGETOWN, Del. — Nearly 100 animals saved from an at-home rescue in inhumane conditions are now safe and healing under the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA, but the shelter says it urgently needs help from the community to continue their recovery.
The nonprofit is seeking emergency fosters and adopters for existing animals to create space in already full shelters, as staff provide around-the-clock care for the 98 pets — including 49 cats, 42 dogs, five rats and two guinea pigs — removed from what the Office of Animal Welfare described as filthy, cramped conditions.
“There were animals that were in too small of kennels, improperly housed, and honestly just too numerous to be cared for appropriately,” Walt Fenstermacher with the SPCA tells CoastTV. "These animals came from a very dark time in their lives. Now, they have hope. They have a path forward, and they have us to support them and our community behind us.”
The SPCA is waiving some adoption fees and calling on people to open their homes through fostering or adopting animals already in their care, to make room for the rescued pets.
Court documents paint picture of filth
The animals were rescued Sept. 24 after a search warrant was executed at the New Castle townhome of Mark Ptomey, 39, the founder and president of Pets and Wildlife Sanctuaries, Inc., which he operated from his residence.
The Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare and New Castle County Code Enforcement say they found pets in deplorable conditions — confined to stacked cages filled with waste, living in pest-infested rooms, and exposed to the elements outside. The home was condemned the same day.
Court documents reveal Mark Ptomey's home was full of cages, feces, and a tank of pet rats so dirty that the responding officers could barely see inside. Outside, officers say many animals were exposed to the elements. An affidavit of probable cause claims many of the animals did not have access to clean water or water at all.
"Mark Ptomey subjected his animals to living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions," the affadavit reads.
Authorities say some animals were so sick they required emergency care. One cat died on the way to the veterinary hospital. Two additional cats and one dog had to be euthanized due to their condition.
Former owner could face decades in prison
Ptomey was arraigned Oct. 1 on 64 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, 72 dog housing violations, 27 dog licensing violations, and 68 rabies vaccination violations.
If convicted, the sentencing for each count of misdemeanor animal cruelty ranges from a $2,300 fine or up to one year in prison per count.
Ptomey was released on $231 unsecured bail and is barred from owning or possessing animals until the case is resolved.
CoastTV's call and email to Ptomey's rescue, Pets and Wildlife Sanctuaries, have gone unanswered. He has also appeared to delete his Facebook page since the story broke. The rescue's website, which quotes Gandhi and expresses plans for a worldwide expansion, is still live at this time.
“This individual betrayed the community and the animals that he claimed to protect,” said Mark Tobin, Chief of Delaware Animal Services. “Instead of providing a sanctuary for vulnerable pets, they were subjected to horrible neglect.”
As the legal case moves forward, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is focused on rehabilitation — one pet at a time.
“It's going to be a long road to recovery for many, many of these pets,” Fenstermacher said. “But we’re doing the absolute best by these animals and ultimately that we give them the care they deserve.”