DELAWARE - The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust, The Nemours Foundation and the State of Delaware announced a landmark agreement Thursday committing $950 million over 11 years to promote the health and well-being of Delaware children.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the agreement creates the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Fund for Delaware’s Children, a new grantmaking arm that will fund nonprofit programs focused on children’s health and well-being in Delaware.
The fund will be governed by a committee of directors, including three appointed by the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust and one appointed by the governor of Delaware.
The DOJ says grantmaking will continue beyond the initial $950 million, 11-year commitment. The agreement also calls for at least $237.5 million in distributions to Nemours’ Delaware initiatives.
"This collaboration directly delivers on Mr. duPont’s vision," said Thomas G. Kuntz, chairman of the Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust. "Children’s health is our founder’s enduring legacy, and we remain committed to advancing that mission."
The Alfred I. duPont Charitable Trust was established in 1935 from the estate of industrialist and philanthropist Alfred I. duPont. Since 1980, the trust has distributed more than $5 billion to The Nemours Foundation in support of duPont’s vision of healthier lives for children.
Nemours has cared for Delaware children for more than 90 years, providing pediatric services ranging from primary and preventive care to specialty, surgical and life-saving treatments.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the agreement fulfills a long-standing effort to carry out duPont’s vision for children in the state.
"His vision has already delivered the region’s gold standard for children’s healthcare; this collaboration dramatically expands his impact on Delaware," Jennings said.
R. Lawrence Moss, president and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health, said the agreement continues duPont’s vision and strengthens its connection to Delaware.
"We are proud and grateful that the vision born in Delaware continues to flourish here, inspiring new possibilities and helping build a healthier future for children and families for generations," Moss said.
The Nemours Foundation operates one of the nation’s largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children’s hospitals and a network of more than 80 primary, specialty and urgent care practices.