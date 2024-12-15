DELMARVA - AAA forecasts 119.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the year-end holiday period, from Saturday, Dec. 21, to Wednesday, Jan. 1. This projection surpasses 2019’s pre-pandemic record by 64,000 travelers and marks a 3 million increase compared to last year.
“This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we’re anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday.” said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel.
Top Destinations
AAA booking data reveals many travelers are seeking warm-weather escapes, with tropical destinations and cruises dominating the list. Popular domestic cities include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Honolulu, while international hotspots such as Punta Cana, Cancun, and Bahrain are in high demand.
Top Domestic Destinations:
- Orlando, Fla.
- Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Miami, Fla.
- Anaheim/Los Angeles, Calif.
- Honolulu, Hawaii
Top International Destinations:
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Cancun, Mexico
- Bahrain, Bahrain
- San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Nassau, Bahamas
Travel by Car
Nearly 90 percent of holiday travelers—an estimated 107 million people—plan to drive to their destinations. While this is 2.5 million more drivers than last year, it remains slightly below the 2019 record of 108 million. Lower gas prices compared to last year, combined with the flexibility and affordability of road trips, make driving a popular choice, especially for families.
AAA’s car rental partner, Hertz, reports high demand in cities like Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami. Rental pickups are expected to peak on Dec. 20 and 21, with most returns occurring after Christmas. The average car rental period is one week.
Travel by Air
Air travel is expected to break records this holiday season, with 7.85 million passengers taking to the skies. This is up from 7.5 million last year. However, holiday airfares have risen, with domestic tickets averaging $830, up 4 percent from last year, and international flights averaging $1,630, a 13 percent increase.
Travel by Other Modes
Travel by bus, train, and cruise is seeing significant growth, with 4.47 million Americans expected to use these methods—up nearly 10 percent from last year. Cruise travel, in particular, has surged, with domestic cruise bookings up 37 percent. Many families are choosing cruises to enjoy onboard festivities, dining, and activities during the holidays.