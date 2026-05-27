This article was updated with with additional information from DNREC.
LEWES, Del. - A sailboat that washed ashore near the Children’s Beach House in Lewes over the weekend remains on the beach as Delaware Natural Resources Police work with the vessel’s owner to have it removed.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the vessel initially ran aground last week in Delaware Bay near Lewes Beach. Delaware Natural Resources Police Fish and Wildlife Unit officers attempted to pull the boat off a sandbar Friday, May 22, but rough sea conditions in the bay throughout the weekend made the tow unsuccessful.
DNREC said late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, the vessel’s anchor broke free and the boat drifted onto Lewes Beach.
Lewes Police said the boat, identified as “The Legacy,” is owned by a Maryland man who is working with DNREC to resolve the situation. The stern of the sailboat lists Huntington, N.Y.
Delaware Natural Resources Police said they are communicating with the vessel’s owner to have it recovered.