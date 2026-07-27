DELAWARE - End Community Violence Now is calling on Gov. Matt Meyer and the Delaware General Assembly to convene a special legislative session to address gun violence affecting young people.
They cited a reported increase in shootings involving minors and urging lawmakers to fully fund the state's Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety.
The advocacy group's request comes after reporting by the Delaware News Journal found the number of minors who have been shot this year has nearly doubled compared with the same point last year. According to the report, nearly one in five shooting victims this year has been a minor, compared with about one in eight during the same period in 2025. While the number of homicide victims has remained relatively unchanged, shootings have increased slightly year over year.
End Community Violence Now says state lawmakers established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Community Safety in law during the fiscal year 2027 budget process but did not provide enough funding for the office to carry out its mission.
"Every day we wait to act, another young life is put at risk," Executive Director Lauren Footman said. "Delaware's young people deserve more than promises, they deserve action, investment, and leaders who are willing to do everything possible to protect them."
The organization is asking state leaders to use a special session to hear from people affected by gun violence and consider additional investments in the state office and community-based violence prevention organizations. The group also recommends using the Marijuana Reinvestment Fund and Rural Health Transformation Fund to help support the office during fiscal year 2028.
End Community Violence Now also cited research from the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which found Black children and teens are disproportionately affected by gun violence and that exposure to shootings can have long-term effects on children's mental health, education and behavior.
Tarria Stanley, deputy director of legislative advocacy at Community Justice, said lawmakers should follow through on the state's commitment to treating gun violence as a public health issue.
"A special session is an opportunity to move beyond intentions and take meaningful action that equips communities with the resources they need to save lives," Stanley said.