SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - After days of bitter cold, Sussex County is finally getting a break as temperatures begin to climb, offering people warmer days away from the deep freeze.
Icicles began to melt, and while winter is far from over, many say the slight warmup is already making a noticeable difference. Days of sub-freezing temperatures kept some people indoors and made everyday activities more difficult.
"I don't get to go out and walk as much because it's just too cold, and the roads are a little bit slippery," said Robert Hill, who lives in Lewes.
The recent cold snap followed an otherwise mild stretch of winter weather, catching many by surprise. Harold Marmon, from Lewes, said the drastic shift left normally busy areas deserted.
"I think the cold came as a surprise to everyone because it’s been so mild," Marmon said. "Then we had a deep cold where there was no one on the boardwalk at all. Now we have some sunny days, which is a relief."
Even a modest rise in temperatures is enough to draw people back outside. Wendy Stenger said she’s ready for conditions that feel more manageable.
"In the 40s, that’s cold enough for me," Stenger said. "It doesn’t have to be super cold, but I’m looking forward to it warming up a little bit."
Not everyone is eager to see winter loosen its grip. Some people say they enjoy the chill and find beauty in the colder months.
"I love it, actually. I find it very invigorating," said Beth Brodie, who lives around the area. "I love getting out early in the morning, watching the sunrise. Even when it’s cold, it’s beautiful."
Although temperatures remain below average right now, CoastTV meteorologists say conditions are expected to continue warming through the rest of the week.
