OCEAN CITY, Md. - Voters in Ocean City narrowly rejected a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would have added stricter regulations to short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and mobile home districts.
The ordinance called for a five-night minimum stay for certain short-term rentals to take effect immediately, with that minimum increasing to 31 nights by 2027. Supporters said it was a step toward preserving year-round communities, but opponents argued it went too far in limiting property rights and hurting rental income.
After hours of voting and anticipation, the results were close: 800 residents voted in favor of the measure, but 834 voted against it — defeating the proposal by just 34 votes. All of those rules are out.
John Magathan, co-owner of BluVista Vacation Rentals in Ocean City, is glad to see the results. “Bit of relief, for sure. Very happy with the results, obviously, because the position that I’m in — representing property owners that are trying to rent their properties out. These restrictions were having a huge impact on them for the season.”
Opponents of the ordinance, including many in the local rental industry, said the rules would have hurt their businesses and discouraged tourism. But some full-time residents and neighborhood advocates saw the restrictions as necessary to protect the character and quality of life in residential areas.
Many of those in favor of the ordinance say they hope the Ocean City Council will take future action to address their concerns.
While the measure failed at the ballot box, town leaders could still pursue new legislation. The Ocean City Council has not yet discussed any alternative proposals but retains the power to draft and introduce another ordinance regulating short-term rentals.
Magathan said he expects the issue to resurface but hopes that if it does, the council will involve more community involvement. “I think that would be much better,” he said. “I would like the city to do something like that — get other parts of this industry involved and not just make action.”
For now, the stricter short-term rental rules are officially off the table.