DELAWARE - More than 1,000 home security cameras will soon be in the hands of domestic violence survivors across Delaware, thanks to a new collaboration between Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Ring, an Amazon company.
As part of the effort, DCADV has received 1,000 Ring X Line devices and lifetime Ring Protect subscriptions to help enhance the safety of survivors statewide. Additionally, Ring will donate $25,000 to DCADV to support ongoing advocacy and outreach efforts.
“This kind of partnership highlights the role that we can all play in keeping Delawareans safe,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “I am deeply grateful to both Ring (Amazon) for their generous donation and to DCADV for their tireless efforts to make our state a better place.”
The Ring cameras will be distributed through DCADV-partnered domestic violence service providers, including Peoples Place, CHILD Inc., YWCA Delaware, and Community Legal Aid Society Inc. Each security package will include resources from the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s Safety Net project, offering guidance on using technology safely.
To date, Ring has donated over 35,000 Ring Video Doorbells and Outdoor Cams to over 800 nonprofit organizations across the country and federally recognized tribal organizations whose primary mission is to support domestic violence survivors.