DELAWARE - Attorney General Kathy Jennings on joined coalition of 24 states sues President Trump after he signed an Executive Order that threatens to disenfranchise eligible voters.
On March 31, President Trump signed an Executive Order attempting to establish a national list of eligible voters and directing the U.S. Postal Service to transmit mail ballots only to those on the list. He also threatens states and elections officials with criminal prosecution and the loss of federal funding if they do not comply with his demands.
Attorney General Jennings along with the coalition argues that the Order would require states to act contrary to their own voter roll procedures, vote-by-mail systems, and voter registration laws.
"The President’s obsession with the myth of stolen elections, and his growing anxiety over how to control his unpopularity, is embarrassing, dangerous, and unconstitutional," said Attorney General Jennings. "Elections are the duty of the States because the Founders had the foresight to anticipate a president who would try to be a king: one who would let his narcissism, dishonesty, and erratic whims come before his patriotism. Attorneys general around the country knew that this President would once again try to tamper with the election. We have been prepared for this, and we will never stand down from the fight to protect this most sacred right."
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the U.S. Constitution gives states the primary authority to administer elections and that the Constitution does not allow the President to unilaterally impose changes to federal election procedures.
Delaware DOJ also says state and federal law entitle all eligible voters to cast ballots and to have their votes counted in state and federal elections.
"We will always fight back against federal overreach, protect every voter’s right to cast a ballot, and defend the authority of states to run free and fair elections without interference," said Governor Matt Meyer.
The coalition also argues that the President’s Executive Order would require states to dismantle their existing election administration procedures for upcoming elections and rush to conduct new statewide voter education, and that such drastic and sudden changes will create confusion, chaos, and distrust in state election systems, all while threatening to disenfranchise eligible voters.