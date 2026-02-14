American Legion Post 166 donates to Atlantic General Hospital Forensic Nursing program

OCEAN CITY, MD. - American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City has donated $19,700 to Atlantic General Hospital’s Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence and Forensic Nurse Examiner program through the TidalHealth Foundation.
The funding will support ongoing education for the hospital’s forensic nursing team, including certification maintenance, conference attendance and professional membership costs, says the organization.
TidalHealth says the forensic nurses provide specialized medical care to victims of violence, including sexual assault, domestic abuse as well as neglect, even offering emotional support during traumatic experiences.
According to TidalHealth, the forensic nursing team is also trained to collect and preserve evidence, working closely with law enforcement and legal personnel to ensure proper proceedings.