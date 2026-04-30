American Legion Post 28 hosts tribute to veterans lost to suicide

MILLSBORO, Del. - Veterans and volunteers in Millsboro are paying tribute to those lost to suicide by placing crosses outside American Legion Post 28.
For 30 days, beginning April 25, participants are placing 22 crosses each day to raise awareness about veterans’ mental health struggles. Each cross represents the life of a veteran lost to suicide.
For many who serve, their toughest battle begins when they return home.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 22 veterans die by suicide in the United States every day.
Volunteers and veterans gather each morning at 9:30 to take part in the tribute.
“We say a short prayer and mention the name of the veteran on the cross. It’s incredible,” said Robin Airey, chaplain for American Legion Post 28. “If what we’re doing saves even one life, that’s a success.”
The effort is part of a national campaign started by the nonprofit 22ADay.Org. The organization provides crosses to American Legion posts across the country to raise awareness about veteran suicide and connect struggling veterans with resources.
“It was important for us to bring this message to Route 24,” Airey said. “Nobody likes to talk about suicide, but it happens.”
The public is invited to join the daily placements through Memorial Day, May 25.