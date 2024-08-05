DELMARVA - The American Red Cross says it is facing an emergency blood shortage due to extreme heat and increased travel during the summer. Since July 1, the national blood supply has dropped by over 25 percent, and all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to support patients requiring lifesaving medical care, said the organization.
July saw more than 100 blood drives canceled across almost every state due to heat, exacerbating the usual seasonal decline caused by travel and summer activities. This led to a deficit of over 19,000 blood donations, while hospital demand for blood products remains high says the Red Cross. Blood is being sent to hospitals faster than it is being donated, with type O blood in critically low supply.
Dr. Eric Gehrie, Executive Physician Director for the Red Cross, explains how crucial it is for hospitals for have both O positive and O negative blood for patients in the most life threatening situations.
"Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care."
Marylander Teresa Tarlton, a three-time cancer survivor and Red Cross employee, emphasized the importance of blood donations.
"I know that without the support of blood donors, I would not have survived," said Tarlton.
"I am so glad those donors came in, and beyond that, the lab staff, volunteer drivers and everyone involved," said Tarlton. "There’s so many pieces to the puzzle. I know what’s behind each blood transfusion and I appreciate it."
The American Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood and depends on volunteers and public generosity to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org.
To address the shortage, the Red Cross says it is coordinating with hospitals around the clock but cannot meet the demand alone. Potential donors can make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors who give blood, platelets, or plasma from Aug. 1-31, will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email as a thank you.