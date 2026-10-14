CAMBRIDGE, Md. - U.S. Rep. Andy Harris and his family received threatening messages before and after a League of Women Voters candidate forum, according to a statement from Harris.
The statement said the messages included a threat that “blood will be drawn” at the event. According to the statement, law enforcement agencies have been notified and are reviewing the messages and investigating.
Harris also said assault charges were filed against a Democratic Central Committee member from a neighboring county in connection with an incident involving one of his supporters at the forum. The statement said the individual was escorted out of the event. Harris condemned political violence and intimidation and called for a return to civility in politics.
The statement comes after Harris had a viral back-and-forth with a reporter following a debate with his opponent, Democrat Dan Schwartz.