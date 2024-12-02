Angola Road

LEWES, Del. — Angola Road is set to partially reopen Dec. 2 by 7 p.m. after months of construction and safety improvements, according to DelDOT.

The detour has been a source of frustration for some, adding extra time to daily commutes and errands. Phyllis Donahue, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, expressed her excitement about the reopening.

“It’s great because we anticipated that it wouldn’t be open until January, but it sounds like it’s going to be opening earlier,” said Donahue. “So we’re very grateful for that ahead of the holidays."

The right turn lane from Angola Road onto the eastbound lane of Route 24 will remain closed.

Fred Bethke, another nearby homeowner, highlighted the inconvenience the closure had caused.

“It’s quite a roundabout way to go where they closed, and it’s way out of the way to get back up on John Williams Highway,” said Bethke. “So now when it’s back open again, it’s a very short way to just get up there.”

DelDOT confirmed there would be no further traffic delays through the winter months. The final phase of paving will begin in the spring, which will cause some delays and intermittent closures.

There's been nine projects on Route 24 over the last several years, with Angola Road marking the last intersection project to be complete.

