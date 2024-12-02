Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds will shift west behind a strong cold front Thursday morning. The front may be accompanied by rain or snow showers, which could restrict visibility. The strong offshore winds could result in abnormally low water during the Thursday late afternoon to evening low tide, which could make navigation difficult in shallow waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&