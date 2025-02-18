SALISBURY, Md. – Multiple dogs were found dead at a Salisbury home during an investigation into animal abuse and neglect according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1713 Samuel Lane on Feb. 14 to assist the Salisbury Police Department and Animal Control. Officers at the scene had been serving an arrest warrant on a resident when they observed the dead dogs in the backyard.
According to law enforcement officials, the dogs were in various stages of decomposition, still wearing collars and chained in a manner that restricted their movement. Animal Control documented the scene and removed the remains for further examination.
Three people, identified as Samuel Devonn Powell, 30, Nakia Cherae Powell, 29, and Miracle Lynn Powell, 39, have been charged in connection with the case. Each faces multiple counts, including abuse or neglect of an animal, causing or authorizing animal abuse or neglect, and failing to provide adequate food, veterinary care, shelter, and protection from the elements.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has joined the inquiry. Authorities have not released further details at this time.