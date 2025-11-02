Annual Jean & Joan Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $40,000 for Beebe Oncology Services

REHOBOTH, Del. - The 26th annual Jean & Joan Golf Tournament raised $39,479 in support of Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services, continuing a decades-long tradition of community giving for local cancer care.
Held at Kings Creek Country Club in Rehoboth Beach, the event brought together more than 120 golfers to benefit Beebe Medical Foundation. Beebe says proceeds help offset costs for cancer patients, including transportation, medications and essential supplies, while also funding new technologies and programs to enhance care.
The hospital says over the years, tournament donations have supported the purchase of patient transport vans, 3D mammography equipment, a prosthesis fitting station and a diagnostic system, as well as wellness and education programs for patients in recovery, according to Beebe.
Founded in memory of Jean James and Joan Martin, the tournament has raised more than $800,000 since 1999. This year, organizer Jim Martin was honored for his leadership and dedication, while young golfer Alice Baich was recognized as the youngest player to compete in all three of Beebe’s charitable golf events.
“This tournament embodies what community care looks like, reflecting the strength of the human spirit and the power of giving back,” said Kay Young, Executive Director of Development for Beebe Medical Foundation.
Beebe also received acknowledgements from Senator Brian Pettyjohn and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester for the tournament’s lasting impact on Sussex County. Beebe says planning is already underway for the 27th annual event, set for Fall 2026.