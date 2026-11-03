MARYLAND - Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brown has won reelection as Maryland attorney general according to the Associated Press.
Brown, a Harvard-educated attorney and U.S. Army veteran, has a background in law, military service and government.
Before becoming Maryland attorney general in 2023, Brown served in the Maryland House of Delegates, as lieutenant governor and in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Since taking office, Brown has established a Civil Rights Division and the Office of Equity, Policy and Engagement within the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. He also expanded the Independent Investigations Division's role in prosecuting police-involved deaths and launched the Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative.
Throughout his time in office, Brown has focused on consumer protection, public safety, reproductive rights and government accountability. His office has pursued cases involving elder abuse, wage theft and firearms industry practices while defending Maryland's gun safety laws.
Brown has also taken legal action challenging federal policies affecting environmental protections, voting rights and immigration.
His priorities include strengthening civil rights protections, protecting consumers and holding individuals and organizations accountable for violations of state law.
Brown and his wife, Karmen, have three adult children.