Antonio Rivera

A Delaware native, Antonio joined CoastTV as an editor in the spring of 2024. Graduating from Drexel University with a Bachelor's Degree in Film & Television Production, Antonio brings a lifelong passion for telling stories to CoastTV. Whether they be oddball short stories he wrote as a kid, or the several short films he helped shoot and edit at Drexel, Antonio always had something to express.
Antonio continues to to learn new techniques and develop his craft, hoping to make each CoastTV broadcast he works on unique and engaging. When not behind an edit bay, you can find Antonio enjoying his latest read or pouring over Magic: The Gathering cards for his next deck.