OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is accepting applications for the 2026 spring semester of Ocean City University for a free course to learn about the Town’s municipal government and its services.
The class is a 10-week course with no charge, beginning on Jan. 14., and will be held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A minimum of 20 students must be enrolled in the course.
According to the Town of Ocean City, the class offers citizens a diverse background on Ocean City by covering topics on public works, public safety, tourism, finance, including other areas related to Ocean City’s municipal government.
"We hope this course gives citizens a sense of ownership in government actions because we believe informed citizens can make a difference in the community," said Terry McGean, City Manager for the Town.
To sign up, visit Ocean City's website or call the City Clerk’s Office at 410-289-8824 by Dec. 19.