SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has opened the application period for the 2025 Salisbury Prize public art competition. The city says winning artist will receive a $10,000 award, with up to $5,000 available for materials reimbursement.
"The Salisbury Prize continues to play a pivotal role in expanding public art in Salisbury, and we’re excited to see a new piece take shape near the West Riverwalk this year," said Allen Swiger, Director of the Arts, Business and Culture Department. "This competition also provides a valuable opportunity for local artists to showcase their creativity and make a lasting impact on the community."
After submissions close, the City’s Technical Advisory Group will assess proposals for feasibility, followed by evaluations from the Public Art Committee. The top three candidates will present extended proposals in April, gathering community feedback before the winner is announced later that month. Installation will begin in June, with a six-month timeline for completion, said the city.
"We are thrilled to kick off this public art competition," said Susan Holt, Chair of the Public Art Committee. "This initiative marks the second of a series of distinctive and engaging artworks that will enrich our urban environment and highlight local talent."
Funding is being provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.