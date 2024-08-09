LEWES, Del. – Governor John Carney sign a package of legislation aimed at promoting affordable housing and homeownership in Delaware. The signing ceremony, at the Lewes Public Library, included key state leaders and housing advocates.
The legislative package includes bills designed to increase access to affordable housing and support homeownership initiatives across the state including: Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 22, Senate Bill 25, Senate Bill 244, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 245, Senate Bill 246, Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 247 and Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 293.
Governor Carney was joined by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Delaware State Housing Authority Director Cynthia Karnai, State Senator Russ Huxtable and members of the General Assembly, including Senator Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, Representative Sherry Dorsey Walker and Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris.
"We're putting legislation in place that is going to help promote affordable housing for decades to come," said Karnai. "Things like making sure that our families can stay in their homes and not face foreclosure. Making sure those resources will be available for our homeowners for years to come."