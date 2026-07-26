OCEAN CITY, Md. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began dredging the Ocean City Inlet on Friday in an effort to keep the busy waterway safe and navigable ahead of the White Marlin Open.
On Friday, the Army Corps of Engineers started its second Ocean City Inlet dredging cycle of 2026.
The work means crews are removing about 5,000 cubic yards of sand from the channel before the fishing tournament begins on Aug. 3. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, dredging at the inlet takes place about four times a year.
The dredging is not only intended to improve navigation for boaters. The Army Corps of Engineers said the sand removed from the inlet will be placed along Assateague Island to help combat erosion.
"Oh yeah, there's a bunch of boats that hit bottom on the way out," says White Marlin Marina Dock Master John Lamprey.
Lamprey said the maintenance is critical because of the heavy boat traffic moving through the inlet, particularly during tournament season.
"It's super important, especially here at this inlet. It's a super busy inlet, you know you got a lot of boats and tournaments, there's a lot of money into these boats," Lamprey says. "Like I said, you don't want to be tearing off your gear because it's shallow there."
Justin Myers tells CoastTV that the benefits of dredging extend beyond fishing tournaments, noting that fishing remains one of Ocean City's biggest attractions.
"Whether it's beach renourishment, or whatever it is, dredging is definitely beneficial for everyone that uses the beach," Myers says.
The Army Corps of Engineers said the dredging project is expected to take about four days to complete but could last as long as 19 days.
The 53rd annual White Marlin Open is scheduled for Aug. 3 through Aug. 8. This year, the tournament will feature a new six-day format, allowing anglers to fish three out of the six days, with an additional fishing day added at the end of the week.
Last year's winning boat was The Billfisher, which landed a 72-pound white marlin and took home $3.9 million.