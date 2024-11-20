OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City has expanded its mission to inspire creativity by establishing After-School Art Clubs in four Worcester County schools. The program offers young students an opportunity to explore their artistic talents.
The program is financially supported by the Art League and welcomes students from Buckingham Elementary School, Berlin Intermediate School, Snow Hill High School and Pocomoke Elementary School.
“Our goal for this year was to reach all areas of the county,” Cooper said. “In the future, with available funding, we hope to expand our After-School Art Clubs to every school in Worcester County. We would also like to find funding to give schools the opportunity to bring their kids to the Ocean City Center for the Arts to see a professional art space and be inspired to participate.”
Each club hosts 10 to 12 students per session and meets weekly after school, providing lessons on various artistic techniques and inspiration from well-known artists. Led by local art instructors Carol Rydel, Joanne Guilfoil, Monica Forrester, and Maya Batson, the program encourages students to develop their skills and explore personal creativity.
Instructors tailor projects to their students, often aligning them with exhibits at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. For instance, student work was featured in the Spotlight Gallery during October’s “Red Thread” exhibit. The clubs aim to nurture students of all skill levels and encourage them to pursue art education.