OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is inviting the public to participate in two free workshops to create wool “felted” sea creatures that will adorn the final “Community Weaving Project,” a collaborative fiber art installation celebrating community connection and creativity.
The classes, open to ages 13 and older, will be held Wednesday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, and Sunday, Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.
The Art League says no experience is necessary, just imagination and a desire to learn. Participants can walk in or register in advance online.
The Community Weaving Project, launched in 2024 by local artist Beth Deeley, encourages residents to contribute to a large seascape tapestry made up of smaller woven panels from community groups. Deeley is currently sewing the panels together and plans to add the felted creatures and plants as the final decorative touch.
Participants will learn the art of felting through rolling or pressing raw wool into shapes to create aquatic themed creatures like crabs, snails and seagulls. The completed tapestry will be displayed in a special exhibition in 2026.
“The bigger purpose is connecting people together,” Deeley said. “The project’s goal is to bring weaving and fiber art into the community to create connection and emphasize the power of group effort.”