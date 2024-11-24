OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is inviting photographers worldwide to participate in its Global Travel Photo Contest. The contest, open to photographers of all skill levels, features a $1,000 grand prize sponsored by the White Marlin Open.
Submissions are now open and will be accepted until March 15, 2025. Each entry requires a $10 non-refundable fee, and participants can submit as many photos as they wish. The winning entries will be showcased at the Ocean City Center for the Arts during the First Friday opening reception on April 4, 2025.
The Grand Prize winner will also be highlighted during the event and have their work displayed at the White Marlin Open, known as the World’s Largest Billfish Tournament. The runner-up will receive a photo retreat opportunity and an Art League of Ocean City membership.
Also, the public can vote for the Grand Prize winner at $1 per vote, blending community involvement with artistic recognition. All submitted photos will be displayed digitally at the Arts Center throughout April, with opportunities for artists to sell their work.
“Given the White Marlin Open’s alignment with the theme of world scale adventure, this collaboration emphasizes the spirit of discovery, showcasing the connection between travel and the natural environment,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League.
Entrants must be at least 18-years-old and submit original travel-themed photography created in the past three years that has not been shown in a judged Art League exhibition. Full details and submission information is available at GoGoPhotoContest.com.