Featuring the "Modern Allegories" exhibit in the Thaler Gallery, the show presents works by artists Susanna Eisenman, Felisa Federman and David Hollander, each exploring themes of culture, migration and human experience through diverse media. (Art League of Ocean City)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City will host its free First Friday art opening on Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Featuring the "Modern Allegories" exhibit in the Thaler Gallery, the show presents works by artists Susanna Eisenman, Felisa Federman and David Hollander, each exploring themes of culture, migration and human experience through diverse media.

Additional November highlights include the "Art of Gratitude" group exhibit, plein air displays by Nancy Fine and Rhonda Ford and Greg Cannizzaro’s watercolors. Satellite galleries in Ocean City also feature photography and mixed media through Dec. 28.

