OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City is inviting art lovers on a special bus trip this spring to see a major new exhibit at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.
The trip is scheduled for Monday, March 30, and will highlight Grandma Moses: A Good Day’s Work, a curated exhibition featuring the work of American folk artist Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses.
The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the ACME parking lot on 94th Street and Coastal Highway in Ocean City, with a second pick-up in Salisbury at 8:30 a.m. at the Boscov’s parking lot on Route 13. The group is expected to return between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $95 for Art League members and $115 for non-members, which includes round-trip transportation and admission to the museum. Snacks and water will be provided on the bus, according to the organization.
Participants will get a one-hour guided tour of the Grandma Moses exhibit, led by museum docents. The return trip will also include a scenic drive past the Tidal Basin for a glimpse of Washington’s famous cherry blossoms.