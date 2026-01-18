Art League of Ocean City to host “Shared Visions” readings Jan. 20

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Art League of Ocean City will host a free evening of readings and art from its 13th annual “Shared Visions” exhibit Tuesday, Jan. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.
“Shared Visions” is a collaborative exhibition pairing literary works with visual art created by Art League member writers and artists. The art league says written submissions were reviewed by a panel of industry professionals and local writers before being selected as inspiration for original artwork. The resulting pieces include painting, photography, fiber art and mixed media, which are displayed alongside the writings that inspired them.
For the Jan. 20 event, participating writers will read the poetry and prose that served as the foundation for the artwork. According to the art league, leaders include Megan Carney, Art Gutkin, Sarah Gordon, Ellen Krawczak, Gwen Lehman, Joan Floyd and Don Lehman.