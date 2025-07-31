OCEAN CITY, Md - The Art League of Ocean City will be hosting a discussion on artificial intelligence in the arts, led by coordinator of instruction for Worcester County Public Schools, Diane Stulz, on Aug. 10.
According to the league, the discussion will revolve around personal intellectual property, the legal rights a person has over their work, what happens when an artist or writer creates with AI and the pros and cons of AI.
“You can’t always trust AI. Its first job is to make you happy. If you tell it what you’re looking for and it can’t find a source for that, it will just make it up.” Stulz said in a statement from the league. “Rather than telling AI to just edit this piece of work, we need to tell it to highlight any recommended edits and to tell me why.”
Stulz also said that she wants teachers to educate students on how to use AI.
“As teachers, we have to be cognizant of teaching our students how to use AI so we don’t lose that ability for our students to write or to create or to reason,” Stulz said.
The discussion is free to attend and will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.