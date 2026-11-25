WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will close the Verrazano Bridge along Route 611 beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, due to the incoming coastal storm.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police requested the closure as a safety precaution.
Road closure signs will be placed at the entrance to the bridge, just past the Assateague Island Visitor Center. The bridge will remain closed until the severe weather subsides.
Assateague Island National Seashore and Assateague Island State Park are also closing because of expected storm conditions. This evacuation and closure notice applies to the Maryland and Virginia sides of Assateague Island. The total evacuation includes campers, hunters and all other visitors. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed beyond the barriers.
Drivers who need roadside assistance can dial #77 from their cellphones. The two locations say conditions will be reassessed on Friday morning.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.