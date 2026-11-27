ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – The Maryland portion of Assateague Island National Seashore will remain closed to all visitors Friday, Nov. 27, following significant flooding and multiple dune breaches.
According to the National Park Service, water overtopped dunes near Oceanside Camping Loop 2 and South Beach, leaving large areas flooded or buried in sand.
Park staff will reassess conditions Friday morning, with hopes of partially reopening the national seashore Saturday, Nov. 28. Until then, the seashore remains closed to all visitors, campers and hunters.
Assateague Island announced the original closure on Nov. 25.
An update on a potential partial reopening is expected around noon Friday. The National Park Service warns that a full reopening is unlikely for some time.