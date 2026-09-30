SUSSEX COUNTY, Del- Atracare is expanding its women’s health services by growing the network of healthcare offerings and providing women throughout Sussex County with another local option for preventive, routine and specialized gynecologic care.
Dr. Leo Eschbach Jr., DO, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with more than two decades of experience caring for women in Southern Delaware, is also joining the expansion as the gynecology care led.
Atracare says Dr. Eschbach Jr. has clinical experience in preventive gynecologic care, menstrual and hormonal concerns, pelvic pain, menopause, contraception and the diagnosis and treatment of a broad range of gynecologic conditions.
The new program is designed for patients to access gynecologic care while remaining connected to Atracare’s primary care, pediatrics, mental health, urgent care and other medical services.
Gynecology appointments with Dr. Leo Eschbach Jr. will be available through Atracare in Rehoboth Beach.