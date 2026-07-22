BALTIMORE, Md. - Attorney General Anthony G. Brown joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general to urge Congress to take immediate action to protect Haitian Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.
In a letter to leaders, Attorney General Brown and the coalition called on Congress to pass an act to require the Secretary of Homeland Security to designate Haiti for temporary protected status which would extend TPS protections.
The coalition also asked to pass legislation which would provide judicial oversight of TPS decisions and establish a pathway to permanent residency for TPS holders.
The letter comes as Congress returns to session following the Supreme Court decision in Mullin v. Doe, which terminated TPS for Haitians and Syrians while laying the groundwork for the revocation of TPS protections for other countries without any form of judicial oversight or review.
Attorney General Brown was joined by the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.