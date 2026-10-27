DELAWARE - Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings is taking action against a home improvement company she accused of misleading homeowners.
The Delaware Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Unit has filed an administrative complaint against Mastercraft Contracting LLC and its principals. These allegations include violations of multiple state consumer protection laws.
According to the complaint, Mastercraft used deceptive door-to-door sales tactics to convince homeowners they needed to sign paperwork to receive a free home inspection. However, the forms were allegedly binding contracts that included steep cancellation penalties.
The state alleges the company then threatened homeowners with property liens and lawsuits to enforce the contracts, even when little or no work had been completed. The complaint also accuses Mastercraft of improperly using the Better Business Bureau logo and claiming accreditation, despite not actually being accredited by the organization.
“Delaware families deserve honesty when they’re seeking home repairs – not deceptive tactics that turn a moment of need into an opportunity for exploitation,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Contractors shouldn’t turn that vulnerability into a sales trap, weaponize fine print, or bully Delawareans with frivolous lawsuits. Our office will continue to take action against companies that prey on homeowners.”
The state is seeking civil penalties, restitution for affected homeowners and orders preventing Mastercraft and its principals from continuing the alleged practices. The allegations haven't resulted in a final determination of liability yet.