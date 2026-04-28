MARYDEL, Del. - The Delaware Office of Auditor of Accounts is investigating the Marydel Volunteer Fire Company following allegations of financial misconduct by the former president and treasurer.
In a release from the state, its investigatory report showed auditors substantiated four of 10 allegations. According to AOA, MDVFC failed to comply with budgeting bylaws, spent large sums on fundraising events, gift cards, and conferences, operated unauthorized cash poker tournaments and did not keep adequate financial records.
"The abuse of State and County resources at MDVFC directly took money away from its intended purpose of saving lives," said Delaware State Auditor Lydia E. York. "This funding is awarded every year to give our first responders the tools they need to carry out their mission."
Ronald Marvel, the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission chair, said the misuse of fund resources will not be tolerated.
"The results of this investigation are deeply concerning and reinforce the critical need for accountability, transparency, and strong internal controls within our volunteer fire service organizations," said Marvel.
This report follows a 2014 AOA report on MDVFC which raised similar concerns. The state AOA said the goal of the partnership is to create transparency in Delaware’s volunteer fire companies and responding to allegations of misconduct.
The report’s recommendations focus on tightening oversight, improving transparency and preventing misuse of funds. In short:
- Stronger financial controls: Require clearer budgeting practices, better tracking of expenses and stricter adherence to bylaws
- Improved recordkeeping: Ensure all financial activity is properly documented and retained
- Oversight and accountability: Increase monitoring by the Delaware State Fire Prevention Commission and other state entities
- Clear separation of funds: Better distinguish and report funding sources, including money from Maryland
- Policy reforms: Encourage updated rules and internal controls to prevent unauthorized activities like cash poker events or questionable spending
However, the report states that despite a lack of compliance or control, the company will continue to receive funds from the state and county of Delaware. This investigation is the second engagement completed in an ongoing partnership between AOA and the fire commission.