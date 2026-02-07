LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will host author Patmeena Sabit for a discussion and book signing of her debut novel Good People on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m.
Sabit’s novel has already drawn national attention, with the Minneapolis Star Tribune calling it “the year’s first great novel.” The story centers on the Sharaf family, long viewed as an example of immigrant success in America. When a sudden tragedy strikes, their lives are thrown into chaos and into the harsh glare of public opinion.
The event will take place at the library and will also be offered online through Zoom. Organizers say registration is required, and attendees must choose either in-person or virtual participation.
Sabit was born in Kabul shortly after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. According to the Lewes Library, her family fled to Pakistan when she was an infant before eventually resettling in the United States, where she grew up in Virginia. She now lives in Toronto.