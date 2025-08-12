WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines is increasing nonstop service between Wilmington Airport and Orlando, Florida, while also bringing back its seasonal San Juan, Puerto Rico route earlier than expected.
Beginning Oct. 1, flights to Orlando International Airport will expand from two to four times a week, with new Wednesday and Saturday departures joining existing Monday and Friday service.
That same day, Avelo will resume its nonstop San Juan route, offering Wednesday and Saturday flights after a September pause. Additional trips will be available around Thanksgiving and Christmas to accommodate holiday travel demand.
Avelo Airlines launched service at Wilmington Airport in February 2023, marking the return of commercial air operations in the state of Delaware.
“At Avelo Airlines, our goal is to inspire travel,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy. “We do this by saving our customers time and money so they can travel more. These additional flights, coupled with our everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, will inspire our customers to fly even more this fall.”
Flights can be booked at AveloAir.com.