Avelo

An image of an Avelo airplane, which operates out of Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it is extending its Wilmington Airport flight schedule through April 2026 and adding a third aircraft to its base.

With one-way fares starting at $50, the low-cost airline is promoting early planning for spring break and weekend getaways to its 14 nonstop destinations.

“It’s time to start planning spring travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo’s ILG flight schedule through April 2026,” said Trevor Yealy, Avelo Airlines’ head of commercial. “With Avelo’s everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it’s the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their spring vacations or weekend getaways to 14 popular destinations. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations and cultural hotspots.”

Avelo’s ILG base now supports three aircraft, part of the airline’s continued investment in regional service at Wilmington Airport.

From Wilmington, Avelo currently flies nonstop to:

  • Daytona Beach, Florida

  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida

  • Fort Myers, Florida

  • Jacksonville, Florida

  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

  • Nashville, Tennessee

  • Orlando, Florida

  • Orlando / Lakeland, Florida

  • Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico

  • Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida

  • Tampa, Florida

  • West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Wilmington, North Carolina

People who live in the region can book tickets now at AveloAir.com, with spring break pricing already available.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you