WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it is extending its Wilmington Airport flight schedule through April 2026 and adding a third aircraft to its base.
With one-way fares starting at $50, the low-cost airline is promoting early planning for spring break and weekend getaways to its 14 nonstop destinations.
“It’s time to start planning spring travel, and we are excited to extend Avelo’s ILG flight schedule through April 2026,” said Trevor Yealy, Avelo Airlines’ head of commercial. “With Avelo’s everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability, it’s the perfect time for travelers to get a head start on booking their spring vacations or weekend getaways to 14 popular destinations. Avelo offers somewhere for everyone – from award-winning beaches to outdoor adventure destinations and cultural hotspots.”
Avelo’s ILG base now supports three aircraft, part of the airline’s continued investment in regional service at Wilmington Airport.
From Wilmington, Avelo currently flies nonstop to:
Daytona Beach, Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Myers, Florida
Jacksonville, Florida
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Nashville, Tennessee
Orlando, Florida
Orlando / Lakeland, Florida
Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Sarasota / Bradenton, Florida
Tampa, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
Wilmington, North Carolina
People who live in the region can book tickets now at AveloAir.com, with spring break pricing already available.