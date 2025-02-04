WILMINGTON, Del.— Avelo Airlines celebrated a milestone this week as the airline marked the second anniversary of its inaugural flight from Wilmington Airport to Orlando. For Delawareans and others that live near Wilmington the airline has provided another flight option for travelers.
Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy says “In February 2023, we endeavored to make air travel more affordable, faster, and easier for Philadelphia area travelers. Over the past two years, we’ve done just that. We’ve transformed ILG from a non-commercial airport into a vibrant gateway to 14 nonstop destinations spanning five states and Puerto Rico, and we’ve done it with industry-leading reliability. We are grateful for the positive reception the region has greeted us with and look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”
Delaware River and Bay Authority Executive Director Tom Cook acknowledged Avelo’s roll in providing new opportunities for Delaware as well as the greater Philadelphia area. “Avelo’s willingness to respond to customer requests has been refreshing, and their foresight in planning popular routes has proven successful time and time again. Based on the consistent and frequent flight reservations, I am confident Avelo will continue to flourish at ILG.”
Avelo recently introduced pop-up flights to New Orleans for the Big Game, catering to local Philadelphia Eagles fans. The airline also reinstated service to Nashville and Myrtle Beach.