WILMINGTON, Del. — Avelo Airlines is celebrating five years since its launch, highlighting rapid growth nationwide and a strong presence at Wilmington Airport.
The airline first took flight April 28, 2021, becoming the first new U.S. airline in nearly 15 years. Avelo began flying out of Wilmington in February 2023, bringing commercial air service back to Delaware for the first time in years. The airline has expanded multiple times.
Since its launch, Avelo has flown more than 9.3 million customers, including over 950,000 through Wilmington. The airline has operated more than 74,000 flights overall, with 7,000 of those at ILG. Its network has expanded to 34 destinations and nearly 60 routes, including eight routes from Wilmington.
The company now employs more than 1,000 crewmembers, including over 130 based in Wilmington.
Avelo currently offers 11 nonstop destinations from Wilmington: Daytona Beach; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Myers; Myrtle Beach; Orlando; Orlando/Lakeland; San Juan; Sarasota/Bradenton; Tampa; West Palm Beach; and Wilmington, North Carolina.
Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Five years ago Avelo took flight with a simple but powerful purpose – to Inspire Travel. Since then, we’ve fulfilled that mission for more than 9.3 million Customers who have experienced our money-saving low fares and time-saving convenience. In February 2023 we proudly launched service at Wilmington Airport, bringing affordable, convenient, and reliable air travel to the Delaware Valley. Our growth in this region has been noteworthy, and with more airplanes and destinations on the way, we look forward to welcoming aboard millions of new and returning Customers in the years ahead.”
To mark the milestone, Avelo is offering a promotional code, “5YEARS,” for $50 off round-trip base fares on new bookings for travel between May and November. The airline also held a celebration at Wilmington Airport featuring ticket voucher giveaways and other festivities.