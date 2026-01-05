GEORGETOWN, Del. - Crews with the Georgetown Fire Company responded Monday afternoon to a fire alarm activation at an apartment complex on Light Street and found a small fire on a third-floor balcony.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:54 p.m. Jan. 5, to the 32000 block of Light Street in the Weston Willows community. The first responding units discovered a chair on fire on the balcony of a third-floor apartment, with the building’s sprinkler system activated, said Georgetown Fire Company.
Fire crews checked the area for if the fire spread and determined the flames did not reach inside the apartment.
The investigation is being handled by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.