GEORGETOWN, Del. - Crews with the Georgetown Fire Company responded Monday afternoon to a fire alarm activation at an apartment complex on Light Street and found a small fire on a third-floor balcony.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:54 p.m. Jan. 5, to the 32000 block of Light Street in the Weston Willows community. The first responding units discovered a chair on fire on the balcony of a third-floor apartment, with the building’s sprinkler system activated, said Georgetown Fire Company.

Fire crews checked the area for if the fire spread and determined the flames did not reach inside the apartment.

The investigation is being handled by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you