REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Black Friday shopping is in full swing at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. They opened at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29.
Diane Johnston finished all of her Christmas shopping with her family today.
"We we here at 6 o'clock this morning. We got up at 4, were out the door by 5 and then we were down here," said Johnston.
Johnston said she's from Newark and wanted to do something different this year. Her family even had matching shirts that said "Black Friday Crew."
For Bob Elliott, Black Friday shopping is an annual family tradition.
"Just being out. The weather's unbelievable. Everybody's out having fun," said Elliott.
Tanger Outlets Marketing Director, Michele Doucette, says people come to the outlets to reap the tax-free benefits of Delaware.
"We're super excited," said Doucette. "November through December, we are ready to go and welcome our guests, and so all the stores are stacked with inventory and ready for you to go shopping either for yourself or picking out those gifts on everybody's lists this year."
Doucette says as each hour of the day goes by, she sees the crowds grow bigger and bigger.
"Anything that's on that shoppers list to get today, they're certainly going to find that deal they're looking for," said Doucette.
Doucette said her favorite part of the day is the excitement and the atmosphere.
"It's like our Super Bowl," said Doucette. "Everyone's happy and ready to go."
On Saturday Nov. 30, the Tanger Outlets are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.